Jason Day shoots three under as first finishers of the day

Jason Day had the good fortune to be the first one on the course on Saturday, playing with a marker. He's also posting the low round of the day of three under, making him three over for the tournament.

He used exceptional iron play, leaving him short putts for birdie. And, if not for a couple of unfortunate short misses, he would have really tamed Augusta National.

He started with a bogey on two, missing a two footer. He birdied three by making a four footer. Back to a bogey on four missing an excruciating eight-inch putt. He followed that up with an 11-inch birdie putt on the par three sixth.

Then he caught fire birdieing 12-15, making putts of six feet, 10 inches, six feet and three feet. He gave a shot back on 17 when he mis-hit his second shot and then his approach was still 17 feet from the pin.