Logjam at the top of the leaderboard at Augusta

Now that the question of whether Dustin Johnson is going to play is answered (he's not), fans can turn their attention to those who are playing.

And if you're looking for some early clarity you're not going to find it.

There is a four-way tie for the lead at two under par. Thomas Pieters (through 17) will likely be the new leader in the clubhouse if he can navigate the 18th. Pieters is most well known as the Belgian who was shooshing the crowd at the Ryder Cup.

Others at two under were Matthew Fitzpatrick (14), Justin Rose (13) and William McGirt (13).

Russell Henley, Kevin Chappell and Andy Sullivan are all in the clubhouse at one under. Rickie Fowler (16), Jason Dufner (10), Marc Leishman (4) and Bill Haas (4) are also at one under.