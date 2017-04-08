Lots of names near the top; Hoffman and Garcia lead

Sergio Garcia and Charley Hoffman remained one shot in front as the third round of the Masters approached the halfway point for the leaders.

Garcia lost a stroke with a bogey on the seventh but gained it back when he birdied the par-five eighth. Hoffman parred both holes. Both players are five under par through eight holes.

Rickie Fowler is one shot back at four under through nine holes.

At three under are Jordan Spieth, William McGirt, Ryan Moore and Thomas Pieters.

Adam Scott and Jon Rahm are at two under.