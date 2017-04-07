McGirt chipping away at Hoffman lead

The wind started to pick up as the first golfers went out to start Round 2 of the Masters on Friday.

William McGirt, who started the day four strokes in back of Charley Hoffman, came out a little soft with a bogey on the first hole. But then birdies on two and four took him to four under, three shots back.

Hoffman, who had an unbelievable 65 on Thursday, is scheduled to tee off until 10:01 a.m. EDT. Lee Westwood, at two under, is to go off at 10:12 a.m.

There are eight golfers at one under.