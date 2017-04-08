Not many below-par rounds among early starters

Not much can be learned from the early players on the course at Augusta.

Branden Grace has the best round going at two under through 10 and four over for the tournament. He birdied one and three.

Others with rounds below par on Saturday were:

--Brandt Snedeker, one under through seven (four over for tournament) with a birdie on one.

--Bernd Wiesberger, one under through four (four over) with a birdie on three.

--Jason Day, one under through 12 (five over) with birdies on three, six and 12 and bogeys on two and four.