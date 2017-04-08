Rickie Fowler grabs one-shot lead at Masters

Everyone has teed on in the third round of the Masters and it didn't take long before the quartet at the top started to go their separate ways.

Rickie Fowler grabbed the lead with a birdie on the second hole. He hit his third shot to within six feet of the hole and made the putt. He's five under par.

Thomas Pieters bogeyed the first hole after putting his tee shot into the trees, but made it back to four under with a birdie at No. 2. He's playing with Fowler.

Sergio Garcia and Charley Hoffman both scrambled for pars on the first hole and remained at four under.

William McGirt picked up a stroke and is at three under.

At two under are Ron Rahm and Fred Couples. They are through four holes.