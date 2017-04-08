Rose and Garcia take one-shot lead to final round

After two rounds of the Masters, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia at the top.

Rickie Fowler is a stroke back.

And most menacing at two shots back is Jordan Spieth, who has never finished lower than second at Augusta National Golf Club.

Charley Hoffman, the first-round leader and second-round co-leader, had a two shot lead with five holes to play on Saturday. Then the wheels came off. He bogied the 14th and then put his tee shot in the water on 16 and finished with a double bogey.

He is two shots back at four under, along with Ryan Moore and Spieth.