Rose and Garcia tied with three holes to play

Once again the back nine at Augusta on Sunday shows why it's the most exciting stretch of holes in all of golf.

Sergio Garcia's chance all but gone as he had to take a penalty stroke on 13, has clawed his way back to into a tie with Justin Rose after 15 holes at nine-under par.

Garcia put his second shot on the par five 15th inches away from the hole as it rolled to 15 feet. He made it for eagle. Rose, meanwhile, made a short putt for birdie.

It's match play with three holes to play.