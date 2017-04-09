Rose maintains two-shot lead after 13 holes

Justin Rose has a two-shot lead heading into the 14th hole. From the fairway, you would have expected more.

Sergio Garcia got into trouble on 13 with his drive when he put it under an azalea bush. He had to take a one-stroke unplayable lie penalty. He chipped out, and his fourth shot ended eight feet from the pin.

Rose, meanwhile had a nice drive and was just off the green in two.

Rose had a four-foot put for birdie. Garcia had an eight footer for par. Rose missed to stay at eight under. Garcia made to stay at six under.

Matt Kuchar is the leader in the clubhouse at five under. Thomas Pieters is five under after 16 holes.