As everyone waits to hear if Dustin Johnson will be able to play after suffering a freak injury and falling on his back, play started at the 81st edition of the Masters.

The wind was whipping up and favoring the heavy hitters, who can cut through the weather.

Scott Piercy was the early leader at two under. Piercy birdied the second, fourth and seventh holes after bogeying the first. He's through eight holes.

At one under par were Sandy Lyle (after 6 holes), J.B. Holmes (5), Andy Sullivan (4), Thomas Pieters (3), Fred Couples (2) and Russell Knox (2).

Most of the favorites had yet to tee off.