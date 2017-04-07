Sergio Garcia moves into tie with Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman's second-round spiral continued as he bogeyed the 10th hole after an errant tee shot left him to pitch out and finally land on the par four green in three. He missed a 38-foot putt for par and had to navigate a seven-foot comebacker to get the bogey.

Sergio Garcia quietly moved to four under with a birdie on the ninth hole. It was his fourth birdie of the front nine, to go with one bogey.

It was unlikely that Hoffman was going to duplicate his opening round 65,but with a 38 on the front nine, he was in clear trouble.

Hoffman is through 10 holes and Garcia through nine.

William McGirt is in the clubhouse with a one-over 73 and two under for the tournament.