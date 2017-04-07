Status quo as Hoffman maintains four-shot lead

Part of Charley Hoffman's success on Thursday was his mastery of the par threes. He birdied all of them. On Friday, he was struggling on those holes.

On the fourth hole, he missed a seven-footer for birdie and on the sixth, he missed the green, had a poor approach and two-putted for bogey.

So, after six holes, Hoffman is back where he started the day at seven under. But then, so is second-place player William McGirt.

McGirt, started out with a bogey on one, then birdied two and four. He parred the next nine holes before bogeying 14. He is even for the round and three under for the tournament after 16.

Sergio Garcia has quietly crept to three under after birding the first two holes. He's through five holes.

There are seven players at one under.