Scoring is heating up as leaders start to tee off

Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy both started out strong as the final groups began their rounds.

Mickelson birdied the difficult first hole with a 13-foot putt and on the par-five second hole, he put his second shot 14 feet away, missed, and then made a three-footer for birdie. He was at two under.

But then he double-bogeyed the third hole to drop back to even par.

McIroy put his second shot on the second green 30 feet away and two-putted for bogey. He then almost drove the short par four third hole, putting his tee shot 20 yards from the pin. He chipped to within two feet and made the putt for birdie. He is two under for the tournament.

The final two groups are getting ready to tee off.