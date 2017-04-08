Today's weather in Augusta

Here's today's weather forecast from Augusta:

A cold start early this morning with temperatures in the low 40s across the city under clear skies. High pressure will continue to build over the region today, however some high, wispy cloudiness will sweep across the area in the late morning through early afternoon. Otherwise, sunny skies can be expected with highs warming into the low 70s. The wind will remain light this morning and shift out of the southwest at 4-8 mph for the afternoon. High pressure will dominate the weather pattern through early next week with the warming trend continuing. After another cool start in the upper 40s Sunday morning, temperatures will rebound quickly and warm into the upper 70s for the afternoon.