Weather will be a factor in opening round

Here is the official Masters weather forecast for Thursday's first round:

Skies are clearing out quickly as drier and cooler air overspreads the region. Mostly sunny skies can be expected this morning before clouds redevelop by mid-day making for mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Breezy conditions have already developed behind the front and will likely increase to 20-30 gusting to 35 mph by 10 AM and continue through the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible between Noon and 4 PM with isolated higher gusts to 45 mph. The wind should decrease this evening down to 15-20 gusting to 30 mph. Breezy conditions continue on Friday, but not as strong with peak gusts likely reaching 30 mph. High pressure settles overhead for the weekend allowing for a cold start Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. This could lead to some patchy frost around daybreak. Otherwise, sunny skies and warmer temperatures can be expected with highs around 70 degrees. Sunday’s final round will be sunny and beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Mostly sunny and breezy.