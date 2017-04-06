William McGirt and Charley Hoffman lead Masters

William McGirt posted the only sub-70 round so far during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. He is tied with Charley Hoffman for the lead at three under as the day heads to completion.

McGirt, 37, is playing in his first Masters, having qualified by winning his first tournament on the Tour, the Memorial, last year.

He birdied two of the par fives (two and 13) and also five and 16. He bogeyed the third hole.

Hoffman, born and reared in San Diego, has five birdies and two bogeys through 13 holes.

Jason Dufner is a shot back at two under and one hole to play.

There are 10 players at one under, including Phil Mickelson (finished), Ernie Els (through 17) and Sergio Garcia (12).