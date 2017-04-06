The wind started to pick up and the field started to come back to even par or worse during the first round of the Masters. That is, unless your name is Thomas Pieters.

The 25-year-old Belgian has a three-shot lead as final groups start to go off. He's at five-under par after birdies on two, four, five, eight and 10. He's played 10 holes.

In second is Rickie Fowler, who birdied two, three and nine, while bogeying seven. He's making the turn.

Phil Mickelson, who at one time was tied for the lead at three under, struggled and fell back to one under. He started with an eagle on two and birdie on four, but then he had back-to-back bogeys on five and six. He is through seven holes.

The leader in the clubhouse is Russell Henley at one under. Also at one under but still playing are Scott Piercy (through 17), Kevin Chappell (14), Andy Sullivan (11), Brooks Koepka (9), William McGirt (6), James Hahn (5), Pat Perez (4) and Jason Dufner (2).

It's still unknown if Dustin Johnson will be well enough to play, although he is warming up in the practice area.