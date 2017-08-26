latimes.com
Mayweather-McGregor live updates: Mayweather scores TKO win
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke leading up to the fight:

Let the man put me down. I was just a bit wobbly. 

Conor McGregor, on the stoppage

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
69°