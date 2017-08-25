Conor McGregor met the super-welterweight boxing weight limit for his Saturday match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., weighing in at 153 pounds Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Within view of the boxing ring where McGregor will take the unprecedented steps to become the first reigning UFC champion to engage in a pro boxing match, the 49-0 former five-division boxing champion Mayweather weighed 149 1/2.

"That's the worst shape he's ever looked," McGregor said. "I'll stomp my foot on his head. I see a man afraid."

A festive pro-McGregor crowd waving orange, white and green Irish flags and belting out songs rooted in their native land roared for McGregor, who confronts steep odds likely beyond the current 4/1 line supported by his die-hard fans.

Scalpers were hawking free tickets to the sold-out weigh-in for $65 outside the arena.

The heavy betting money, such as the single $1-million bet Friday at MGM Grand, supports Mayweather, but bookmakers say 95% of the action they take is on McGregor, a devastating UFC striker who captured featherweight and lightweight belts simultaneously within a year's time.

"Weight doesn't win fights," Mayweather said. "Fighting wins fights. It won't go the distance, mark my word. This will become McGregor's last fight also."

He added: "I'm used to fights of this magnitude."

The weigh-in was preceded by a highlight package shown in the arena of the four-stop international press tour in which the fighters exchanged flurries of verbal digs.