Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at 8:45 p.m. Pacific time Aug. 26. We will have daily coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.
Why do so many people hate McGregor fighting Mayweather?
|Lance Pugmire
Veteran boxing promoter Bob Arum has called the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor boxing match a “one-off” that will send an embarrassed (and rich) McGregor back to the UFC.
McGregor’s former opponent Jose Aldo says the fight’s “a joke.” And some boxing reporters are so bothered by the Aug. 26 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, they’re refusing to write about it.
When he squares off against Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather will be looking for a knockout
|Lance Pugmire
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has spent years hearing the criticism that he’s too defense-minded, too averse to accept the risk of punishment that others in boxing have embraced.
Yet, in what he maintains will be his farewell fight with an opportunity to close his 21-year pro career with a 50-0 record, Mayweather might be willing to give the people what they want Aug. 26 when he takes on UFC champion Conor McGregor.
Driven by doubters, Conor McGregor convinced he will beat Floyd Mayweather Jr.
|Lance Pugmire
To Conor McGregor, daring to step into the foreign land of a boxing ring to meet the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the latest example of his pursuit to do what few believe him capable of.
“This is legacy. This is people doubting me, questioning my skill set — talking as if I’m a novice, talking as if I haven’t been doing this my entire life,” McGregor told the Los Angeles Times as his media day opened Aug. 11 at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. “I’ve been fighting since Day 1 and I’m the best there is. I can fight in many forms. This here is Bruce Lee [stuff], that’s where my mind is at.”
Conor McGregor wants to keep boxing and fighting in UFC
|Lance Pugmire
Conor McGregor says he’s found boxing training so enjoyable he’s planning a career that will include both UFC fights and some boxing matches.
“I love the sport of boxing,” McGregor said at his media day while preparing for his Aug. 26 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. “Boxing has been dear to my heart my entire life. I will contend in boxing bouts going forward. And I will contend in mixed martial arts bouts going forward. I will rule both with an iron fist. That’s where my mind-set is. We’ll see where it goes.”
Nevada won't use referee Kenny Bayless for Mayweather-McGregor fight
|Lance Pugmire
Kenny Bayless, the veteran boxing referee who has worked several of Floyd Mayweather’s fights, will not be assigned to Mayweather’s Aug. 26 bout against UFC champion Conor McGregor, The Times learned Monday.
Bob Bennett, executive director of the Nevada State Commission, said commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III made the decision after learning of Bayless’ public comments critical of the novel Mayweather-McGregor bout.
Jose Aldo thinks Conor McGregor will take the Mayweather money and run from fighting
|Lance Pugmire
Much of the sentiment boosting Conor McGregor’s chances for being able to pull a stunning upset over Floyd Mayweather Jr. is rooted in the fact that McGregor ended former UFC champion Jose Aldo’s 10-year unbeaten run with a knockout in 13 seconds.
Aldo not only isn’t buying the theory, he thinks it’s conceivable that McGregor will pocket the riches he’s fought and talked his way into, and leave combat sports for good.
“There is no comparison. It is not similar. Totally different,” Aldo said when asked if a repeat of McGregor’s shocking December 2015 featherweight-title victory in the UFC octagon can be repeated against Mayweather (49-0) in the T-Mobile Arena boxing ring on Aug. 26.
“There is no way McGregor can defeat Mayweather. Mayweather has done this his entire life and it’s a different sport.”
Thai boxer Srisaket Sor Rungvisai knows from experience the challenge awaiting new boxer McGregor against Mayweather
|Lance Pugmire
As Conor McGregor attempts to convert from a mixed martial arts champion to a boxer capable of defeating the unbeaten former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., one man in Thailand offers some unsolicited perspective.
“It’s going to be difficult for McGregor. It’s two different sports, and it takes time to adjust,” Srisaket Sor Rungvisai told the Los Angeles Times through an interpreter recently in a telephone call from his training camp.
Sor Rungvisai, 30, claimed a significant boxing upset of his own this year by knocking down then-unbeaten four-division world-champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in the first round of their March 18 World Boxing Council super-flyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden and proceeding to a victory by decision.
That completed a dedicated transformation for Sor Rungvisai, whose rematch with Gonzalez is the Sept. 9 main event of an HBO-televised super-flyweight tripleheader at StubHub Center.