Mayweather reaches 50-0 with 10th round TKO over McGregor

LAS VEGAS – Floyd Mayweather Jr. closed his distinguished career at 50-0. And UFC champion Conor McGregor lasted into the 10th round in his pro boxing debut against the five-division champion.

So, both men could declare victory Saturday in their novelty boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.

Mayweather’s strategy was timed perfectly as he set aside the ills of age at 40 and hammered McGregor with a series of late punches to set up a 10th-round technical-knockout victory Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

“He’s a lot better than I thought he was, but I was the better man,” Mayweather said after starting slow in the first four rounds, as McGregor landed some clean jabs, punches and even some dubious MMA-inspired hammer fists to the back of the head.

But after that, Mayweather reverted to the master tactician who knows how to win rounds, peppering McGregor with an impressive three-punch series of right hands in the sixth round.

His accuracy and tempo increased into the 9th, when McGregor resorted to desperate holds after being hurt by blows.

In the 10th, Mayweather crushed McGregor with three hard rights as part of an onslaught that convinced referee Robert Byrd to stop the fight 1 minute, 5 seconds into the round.

“I guaranteed everybody this fight wouldn’t go the distance,” Mayweather said.

McGregor proudly hung in thereas total punches landed were 88-82 in Mayweather’s advantage after seven rounds.

“He’s composed. Not that fast or powerful, but, boy, is he composed,” McGregor said.

McGregor said he thought Byrd should’ve let the fight go even though he didn’t dispute the stoppage immediately in the ring.

“Let me try to re-compose myself,” McGregor said. “I’m brand new to the sport.”