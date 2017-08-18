Mayweather says he'll be ready for McGregor's 'illegal shots'

If Floyd Mayweather Jr. took anything from the footage that emerged of Conor McGregor knocking down retired welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi, it was McGregor’s tendency to bend the rules of boxing.

“It was interesting -- a lot of illegal rabbit punching behind the head, grappling and a lot of illegal shots,” Mayweather said in a Thursday conference call with reporters.

Although UFC champion McGregor has used retired referee Joe Cortez to supervise his sparring sessions as he prepares for his Aug. 26 pro boxing debut, it will be on newly assigned referee Robert Byrd to keep McGregor away from the rougher tactics allowed in MMA bouts that are prohibited in boxing.

“I’m pretty sure the referee’s going to be fair on both sides and treat both competitors fair … my job is to not worry about the referee. My job is to let the referee do his job,” Mayweather said. “I just want a good, solid fight.”

Leonard Ellerbe, chief executive of Mayweather Promotions, said he and Mayweather were pleased with the Wednesday selection of former California Highway Patrol employee Byrd and of judges Dave Moretti, Burt Clements and Guido Cavalerri.

As for the overblown attention on whether McGregor knocked down Malignaggi, a Showtime boxing commentator, Mayweather gave that moment the attention it doesn’t deserve.