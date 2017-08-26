Mayweather vs. McGregor: 4 $1-million bets have been placed on Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at approximately 8:55 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. We will have continual coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.
The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke:
One of the most interesting things to follow during the run-up to the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight is the betting action.
While the majority of the bets have been placed for McGregor, the money that has been bet most heavily is on Mayweather.
Several brave souls have put $1 million on Mayweather with a payout of about $200,000.
If McGregor somehow pulls off the impossible and beats Mayweather there will be a lot of unhappy bettors, and bookmakers, in Vegas.