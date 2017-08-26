Mayweather vs. McGregor: 4 $1-million bets have been placed on Mayweather

One of the most interesting things to follow during the run-up to the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight is the betting action.

While the majority of the bets have been placed for McGregor, the money that has been bet most heavily is on Mayweather.

Several brave souls have put $1 million on Mayweather with a payout of about $200,000.

If McGregor somehow pulls off the impossible and beats Mayweather there will be a lot of unhappy bettors, and bookmakers, in Vegas.