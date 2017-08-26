Mayweather vs. McGregor: Ultimate test of Irish MMA superstar's will on horizon

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was interviewed backstage minutes before his legacy defining showdown with boxing great Floyd Mayweather. The outspoken McGregor was as cool and confident as ever.

"I'm going to go out and be myself: free, spontaneous, creative," McGregor declared to Jim Gray. "Paint a beautiful picture. I see myself truly outclassing this man and putting him to sleep."

It was a bold proclamation, a man with no professional boxing experience calmly predicting he would outclass arguably the greatest boxer of his generation. However, it's nothing new for those who have followed McGregor's rise. Since the beginning of his MMA career, McGregor has seemingly willed improbable facts into existence. He burst onto the UFC scene with some of the most over-the-top trash talking in the history of MMA and then he managed to back it up in the octagon.

After five straight wins to start his UFC career (four via KO/TKO), McGregor was placed in an interim featherweight title bout against Chad Mendes. Many felt Mendes was a terrible stylistic matchup for McGregor: a high-end wrestler who could negate McGregor's striking. Instead, McGregor knocked him out in two.

McGregor's rise only accelerated from there. Next up was a showdown with MMA legend Jose Aldo, 25-1 and undefeated for over a decade. McGregor repeatedly badmouthed Aldo and predicted he would be the first to knock the Brazilian superstar out. McGregor then did just that, knocking Aldo out with one punch in just 13 seconds.

McGregor suffered his first UFC setback in his next fight, taking on Nate Diaz at 170 pounds and losing via submission. McGregor lobbied for an immediate rematch. Critics said it was a bad idea to take the fight again. Diaz beat him once and that was with Diaz taking the fight on short notice. Now Diaz would have a full training camp and McGregor didn't even ask for the fight at 155 pounds, which many felt would be the better weight for the Irishman. McGregor took the challenge and avenged his loss via majority decision. He then took on lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and knocked him out in two rounds to become the first fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold titles in two weight classes.

Throughout his rise in MMA, McGregor has faced doubters. They questioned repeatedly whether he was taking on bigger challenges than he could handle. The way he talked so big and then backed it up seemed too good to be true. Now, McGregor is being doubted like never before. Few experts give him much of a shot against a boxer the caliber of Mayweather in Mayweather's game. Meanwhile, McGregor's supporters continue to back him. He has given them little reason to doubt him so far. However, this could be the night where his ambition finally proves to be his undoing.