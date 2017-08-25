As Friday’s weigh-in nears at 3 p.m., Conor McGregor maintained that he will not have a problem meeting the 154-pound limit for his Saturday night boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather and some in his camp have speculated that McGregor (22-3 in mixed martial arts) looks big, hinting that he wouldn't make weight. However, at a Wednesday news conference, McGregor said it was a non-issue.

“That’s wishful thinking on his part,” McGregor said. “I’ve never missed weight in my life.”

McGregor last fought in November for the UFC’s lightweight belt, where he met a 155-pound limit before stopping then-champion Eddie Alvarez by a second-round technical knockout.

McGregor has twice fought against Nate Diaz at the 170-pound welterweight limit. And he made the 145-pound featherweight limit in December 2015, when he knocked out then-champion Jose Aldo in 13 seconds.

If McGregor were to be overweight, Saturday's fight would go on but he would have to pay an undisclosed penalty.