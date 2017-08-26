No surprise, the Mayweather-McGregor fight lives up to mismatch prediction

Conor McGregor flailed. Floyd Mayweather Jr. stared.

McGregor danced, Mayweather retreated. McGregor swatted, Mayweather covered.

For the first three rounds at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, the celebrated mismatch between the boxing champion and the mixed martial arts artist didn’t look much like either sport.

Then Mayweather finally lost patience with the circus and turned it into a sham.

The boxer boxed and the MMA guy felt it. The boxer got stronger and the MMA guy wilted. Mayweather began pounding in the fourth round and didn’t stop, pounding and charging and pounding some more until he finally beat McGregor into a bruised and swollen submission with a 10th-round technical knockout to win a fight that was closer than it should have been but every bit as silly as expected.

“I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see,” a jubilant Mayweather said. “He’s a lot better than I thought he was.”

Mayweather beat his way through the constant jeers of a crowd of 14,623 — several thousand short of capacity — that serenaded McGregor with “Ole,” and chanted “Conor.” He beat his way out of what would have arguably been the biggest upset in sports history.

In other words, he did what everyone thought he would do against a guy fighting professionally for the first time, only it took a little longer and, in the end, seemed a little sillier.

Mayweather, who said he is retiring, is 50-0.

McGregor, who was scrappy enough to probably warrant an appearance in another similar sideshow, is 0-1.

Yeah, in the end, what happened in this match that made no sense ended up being a fight that made complete sense, as in nonsense.

We knew it would look like this, right? So then why did we get so excited?

The fight’s first nine minutes showed why. Everyone was rooting for the unexpected, everyone showed up to see something they had never seen and, sure enough, McGregor gave it to them by acting like a street fighter who had no real plan or clue.

He didn’t so much hit Mayweather as slap him. He landed several of his punches in the finest MMA style, on the back of Mayweather’s head as they clutched.

McGregor never hurt Mayweather. He never even seemed to stun him. He only annoyed him while Mayweather sat back and let his plan take action. That plan was one predicted by many, to let the guy who isn’t used to longer fights simply tire himself out with all the useless swinging.

“Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot his shots early, then take him out down the stretch,” Mayweather said. “We know in MMA he fights for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, he started to slow down. I guaranteed everybody this wouldn’t go the distance.”

McGregor agreed he was tired, but didn’t agree that the fight should have been stopped. It was ended by referee Robert Byrd without McGregor ever hitting the canvas. But clearly, McGregor was beaten up and exhausted, and the right decision was made.

“I thought it was close and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage, I was just a little fatigued,” McGregor said.

He claimed he was robbed of an opportunity to finish the fight. But seriously, he was lucky he lasted so long.

“Let the man put me down, that’s fatigue,” he said. “Where was the final two rounds? Let me walk back to my corner and compose myself.”

In the end, McGregor’s best asset was his ability to hit Mayweather, landing 111 punches, which was more than several of Mayweather’s previous opponents. But Mayweather landed 170 punches, and showed, once again, that his biggest strength is that he just cannot be rattled.

“He’s not that fast and he’s not that powerful but boy is he composed in there,” McGregor said.

Mayweather walked into the ring wearing a black ski mask, and, perhaps fittingly, he left with a bunch of loot, perhaps in excess of $300 million while McGregor will take around closer to $100 million.

So even if the fans didn’t quite win, the boxers did, as this will probably end up being the richest fight in history, with probably nearly a record 5 million pay-per-view buys

“Tonight was one of those nights when it was a big win for boxing in general,” said Leonard Ellerbe, chief executive of Mayweather Promotions.

Nah, it was just one of those nights when boxing was boxing, lots of sizzle, not a lot of substance. A lot of that sizzle was in the crowd, where LeBron James shook hands with Mike Tyson, and where Bigfoot showed up in full sasquatch clothing to peddle beef jerky.

But the real sideshow was in the ring. It was a fight that wasn’t much of a fight. It was a fitting ending to a crazy two-month promotional journey.

It might not be what everyone paid for, but it was what everyone deserved.

