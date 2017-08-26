latimes.com
Mayweather-McGregor live updates: Mayweather scores TKO win
Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke leading up to the fight:

Round 1: McGregor wins first round with more activity

McGregor starts fast and Mayweather is content to rest on the ropes and wait this out. Very awkward stance by McGregor although his reach seems to be an advantage. 

McGregor begins showing off a bit by putting his hands behind his back. Mayweather still trying to figure things out. Nice left by McGregor in the best punch of the night with 30 seconds left. 

Nice early for McGregor. He's got one at least. 

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 McGregor

