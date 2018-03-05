NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wins in Las Vegas for his second straight win

DOING RECON: For the first time, NASCAR is returning to Vegas in the fall for a second race, which will also be the playoff opener. Teams used this trip to gather data and information for the return trip in September, although the temperature could easily be 50 degrees higher than the balmy 53 degrees at Sunday's race. "The adjustments we made today are going to help in the fall," Kyle Busch said. "(Although) I think the track is going to be a lot slower with the heat."