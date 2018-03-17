Remember the name: Maryland Baltimore County comes up with the biggest upset in NCAA tournament history

Duke answered the bell. The Pac-12 did not. With UCLA and Arizona State eliminated in play-in games, and second-place USC left out entirely, the conference's lone hope was No. 4 Arizona. But the Wildcats and their pair of 7-footers were stunned by No. 13 Buffalo, 89-68, after going a frigid two of 18 from beyond the arc. The Bulls made 15 of 30 from three-point range, and will face Kentucky in the second round.