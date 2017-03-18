Florida clamps down and topples Virginia, 65-39

Florida guard Kasey Hill tries to score between Virginia center Jack Salt and guard Darius Thompson during the first half Saturday.

For a team that puts so much energy and effort into defense, Florida's performance against Virginia was as close to perfect as possible.

Devin Robinson had 14 points and 11 rebounds, the fifth double-double of his career, and the fourth-seeded Gators handled the No. 5-seeded Cavaliers, 65-39, on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Justin Leon added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Gators (26-8), who advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the 11th time in school history and fifth in the last seven years. They will play No. 8-seeded Wisconsin in the East Regional semifinals in New York City on Friday.

They can thank stingy defense and a ridiculous run spanning halftime for this trip to Madison Square Garden.

“That's about as well as we've played defensively,” Florida Coach Mike White said. “We put a lot of it together tonight.”

Florida held Virginia (23-11) to a season-low 17 points in the first half and 29.6% shooting on the night. The Cavaliers hadn't scored fewer than 40 points since December 2013, a 48-38 loss to the Badgers.

The turning point in this game came late in the first half, when the Gators started a 21-0 run that was their most lopsided of the season. Speedy guards Kasey Hill and Chris Chiozza repeatedly broke down Virginia's “pack line” defense, creating open looks for Leon and Robinson.

“We just had had to get them uncomfortable and play our tempo,” said Robinson, who scored 24 points in his NCAA opener. “We knew if we played at their methodical tempo, it would have been a tough game for us. We tried to stay aggressive on defense and get in transition as best as we can, and that turned to great offense.”

Florida closed the first half with a 12-0 spurt and built a 14-point lead at the break. The Gators came out of the locker room with the same intensity, scoring nine straight points that included two three-pointers from Leon.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett called time out, but it was too little, too late.

The Gators were up 23 points against a team that has dealt with offensive challenges all season.

“If we're not shooting well, it's hard for us,” Bennett said.

It surely didn't help that the Cavaliers played without forward Isaiah Wilkins, who missed the game while dealing with strep throat.

Wilkins leads the team in rebounds, blocked shots and steals, and Bennett called him the “heart and soul of our defense.” Without him, the Gators attacked the post regularly, with Leon and Robinson the beneficiaries.