Oregon rallies in second half to turn back upset-minded Rhode Island

Rhode Island guard E.C. Matthews, center, battles Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) and forward Dillon Brooks for a loose ball Sunday. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
Tyler Dorsey made a contested three-pointer from the top of the arc for the lead with 38.4 seconds left, E.C. Matthews airballed a long three-pointer in the waning moments trying to force overtime, and third-seeded Oregon rallied in the second half to beat upstart No. 11 Rhode Island, 75-72, on Sunday in a Midwest Regional game. 

Dorsey also tied the score with a three-pointer with 1:45 remaining on the way to 27 points before teammate Dillon Brooks took a charge on the other end for Oregon (31-5). 

With Oregon's season on the brink of an early NCAA tournament exit, Brooks found his shooting stroke as he typically does and scored 19 points despite a seven-for-20 shooting day. Dorsey made nine of 10 shots with four three-pointers. 

Rhode Island nearly scrapped and hustled its way into the next round, with Stanford Robinson matching his career high of 21 points as the Rams (25-10) had their nine-game winning streak snapped to end the season.

