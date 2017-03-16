Want to keep up with how you're doing in your office pool? We will post reports here as soon as each game ends, so get a pen and have your bracket handy.
UCLA vs. Kent State: How they match up
|Ben Bolch
UCLA is back in the NCAA tournament after a one-year absence, intent on making a deep run in what will almost surely be freshman point guard Lonzo Ball’s only college season. The Bruins will enjoy size and skill advantages at almost every position against the Golden Flashes, who won four games in the Mid-American Conference tournament with their guard-heavy lineup to advance to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008. Both teams are relatively hot; UCLA has won 10 of its last 11 games and Kent State nine of its last 10.
March Madness: Gonzaga slowly pulls away from South Dakota State
|Associated Press
Jordan Mathews scored 16 points to help Gonzaga slowly pull away from South Dakota State for a 66-46 victory and avoid the first 1 vs.16 upset in the history of the NCAA Tournament.
It looked possible for a while.
The Jackrabbits (18-17), champions of the Summit League, led for the first 17 minutes of Thursday's game in the West region and stayed in range for most of the game.
They did it without a breakout game from Mike Daum. The nation's second-leading scorer finished 7 for 16 from the floor with 17 points — more than eight below his average.
Daum did a nice job on Gonzaga's 7-foot-1 center, Przemek Karnowski, holding him to four points over the first 32 minutes.
But Karnowski, who finished with 10 points, scored three straight buckets for the Bulldogs (33-1) to help them expand the lead to 20 with 5 minutes left, and it was over.
March Madness: Butler cruises past Winthrop
|Associated Press
Avery Woodson scored 18 points and tied a career high with six three-pointers in his NCAA tournament debut to lead Butler to a 76-64 win over Winthrop on Thursday.
Woodson, a graduate transfer from Memphis, hit five three-pointers in the first half to help the fourth-seeded Bulldogs build a 14-point halftime lead.
A 12-2 run in the middle of the second half gave Butler a 60-43 lead with less than 8 minutes left and put the game out of reach for the 13th-seeded Eagles.
Xavier Cooks had 23 points to lead Big South champion Winthrop (26-7).
Butler (24-8) looked comfortable all afternoon at the Bradley Center, the home of Big East rival Marquette. The last time the Bulldogs played in Milwaukee, Woodson scored 17 points in a 68-65 victory over Marquette last month. One more win in Milwaukee and Butler could advance to their fifth Sweet 16 since 2003.
March Madness: Perrantes, Shayok carry Virginia to 76-71 win against UNC Wilmington
|Associated Press
London Perrantes scored 24 points, Marial Shayok added a career-high 23 off the bench and No. 5 seed Virginia rallied from 15 points down to beat 13th-seeded UNC Wilmington, 76-71, in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.
Perrantes scored 19 points in the second half as the Cavaliers (23-10) got their slow-paced offense going. His biggest bucket was a driving bank shot with 1:37 remaining, which put the Cavs up, 71-66.
UNCW (29-6) wouldn't go away, though. Chris Flemmings drained a three-pointer from the elbow, and then Devontae Cacok hit a layup to make it 73-71 with less than a minute to play. But Shayok answered on the other end, banking in a runner that gave the Cavs some breathing room in the closing seconds.
Virginia advanced past the first round for the fourth consecutive year and won as a No. 5 seed for the first time in four tries. The Cavs can thank Perrantes and Shayok for making it happen.
March Madness: Notre Dame avoids upset against Princeton
|Associated Press
Bonzie Colson scored 18 points and Notre Dame survived a first-round NCAA tournament scare by pulling out a 60-58 win over Princeton.
The West Region's 12th-seeded Tigers had a chance to pull ahead on their final possession, but Devin Cannady missed an open three-pointer just before the final horn. Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia pulled down the rebound and was fouled.
The Fighting Irish (26-9) nearly squandered an 11-point second half lead. Guard Matt Farrell scored 16 points, but missed the front end of a one-and-one with Notre Dame up 59-58.
Spencer Weisz led the Tigers with 15 points. The Ivy League champion Tigers (23-7) had a 19-game winning streak going into the NCAA tournament.
What channel are the NCAA tournament games on?
First round
All times Pacific (*time approximate; game will start 30 minutes after the completion of the previous game):
Virginia 76, UNC Wilmington 71 (East)
Notre Dame 60, Princeton 58 (West)
Butler 76, Winthrop 64 (South)
Gonzaga 66, South Dakota State 46 (West)
West Virginia (26-8) vs. Bucknell (26-8), *11:45 a.m. (West), CBS
Florida (24-8) vs. ETSU (27-7), *12:10 p.m. (East), TruTV
Minnesota (24-9) vs. Middle Tennessee (30-4), *1 p.m. (South), TNT
Northwestern (23-11) vs. Vanderbilt (19-15), *1:30 p.m. (West), TBS
Maryland (24-8) vs. Xavier (21-13), 3:50 p.m. (West), TNT
Villanova (31-3) vs. Mount St. Mary's (20-15), 4:10 p.m. (East), CBS
St. Mary's (28-4) vs. VCU (26-8), 4:20 p.m. (West), TBS
Purdue (25-7) vs. Vermont (29-5), 4:27 p.m. (Midwest), TruTV
Florida State (25-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (26-7), *6:20 p.m. (West), TNT
Wisconsin (25-9) vs. Virginia Tech (22-10), *6:40 p.m. (East), CBS
Iowa State (23-10) vs. Nevada (28-6), *6:57 p.m. (Midwest), TBS
Arizona (30-4) vs. North Dakota (22-9), *6:50 p.m. (West), TruTV
First Four results
Wednesday
UC Davis 67, North Carolina Central 63
USC 75, Providence 71
Tuesday
Mount St. Mary's 67, New Orleans 66
Kansas State 95, Wake Forest 88
USC shakes off woeful first half to defeat Providence
|Zach Helfand
Providence needed to regroup. After taking USC to the woodshed for most of the First Four play-in game of the NCAA tournament on Wednesday, USC was storming back.
An 11-1 run had helped turn a 15-point USC deficit into a small lead. Providence called a timeout and huddled on the court. USC forward Chimezie Metu, riding the go-ahead score and a scintillating block, sauntered straight into the mass of Friars, flexed and yelled something.
The Providence coaching staff protested, unsuccessfully to the officials, but the message was clear: After a dismal first half and a sleepy start to the second, the Trojans were in control.
USC saved its season with a torrential second half. The Trojans won, 75-71, and advance to play on Friday in Tulsa, Okla., against Southern Methodist, a team USC defeated in November.
The Trojans have work cut out for themselves in second half against the Friars
|Zach Helfand
USC’s NCAA tournament experience is threatening to be a short one.
After one half against Providence, little has gone right for the Trojans, who trail 44-29 in the First Four play-in game.
The damage came during a 15-0 run by the Friars midway through the half that turned a USC-controlled game into a nightmare.
There was no malaise early. USC started the game with a steal and a layup by Jordan McLaughlin. Bennie Boatwright made a three-pointer on the next possession. Providence Coach Ed Cooley called a timeout before the first minute had elapsed.
Boatwright poured in buckets in the opening minutes. He made four of five shots for 10 points in about five minutes. But USC Coach Andy Enfield rested him after the first television timeout, and he wouldn’t return for about five minutes.
The game turned while he was out. USC’s offense stagnated. It did little better when Boatwright returned. The Trojans went nearly five minutes without scoring a point during Providence’s scoring run.
USC let up 1.4 points per possession, about 30% more than the Friars' usual output. They brutalized USC at the three-point line. Providence made eight of 15 long-range shots, led by Jalen Lindsey and Emmitt Holt, who each made four.
USC made only three of nine from beyond the arc.
USC has had a tendency to start sluggishly. A healthy chunk of its wins, 11 in all, have come after trailing by 10 points or more. It will require another sizeable comeback or face the end of its season.