Want to keep up with how you're doing in your office pool? We will post reports here as soon as each game ends, so get a pen and have your bracket handy.
March Madness: What channel are the NCAA tournament games on
Second Round
All times Pacific (*time approximate; game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the previous game):
West Virginia 27-8 vs. Notre Dame (26-9), 9:10 a.m. (West), CBS
Villanova (32-3) vs. Wisconsin (26-9), *11:40 a.m. (East), CBS
Gonzaga (33-1) vs. Northwestern (24-11), 2:15 p.m. (West), CBS
Florida State (26-8) vs. Xavier (22-13), 3:10 p.m. (West), TNT
Butler (24-8) vs. Middle Tennessee (31-4), 4:10 p.m. (South), TBS
Arizona (31-4) vs. Saint Mary's (29-4), *4:45 p.m. (West), CBS
Florida (25-8) vs. Virginia (23-10), *5:45 p.m. (East), TNT
Purdue (26-7) vs. Iowa State (24-10), *6:45 p.m. (Midwest), TBS