March Madness: Wisconsin takes care of Virginia Tech, 84-74

Bronson Koenig made a school-record eight three-pointers and scored 28 points and Nigel Hayes added 16 as NCAA tournament-tested Wisconsin advanced in the East Region with an 84-74 victory over Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

The eighth-seeded Badgers (26-9) made all the big plays in the closing minutes to set up a meeting with top-seeded Villanova on Saturday.

No team understands the survive-and-advance mentality in this tourney better than Wisconsin, the only team in the country to make the Sweet 16 the last three years.

And the Badgers counted on Koenig and Hayes, two of their four senior starters, to get them within one win of another trip to the third round.

Zach Leday scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to pace the Hokies (22-11), making their first NCAA tournament visit since 2007.

Wisconsin has won 12 NCAA games in the past four tournaments, a testament to the Badgers' consistency and Koenig and Hayes have helped push the Big Ten power among the nation's elite programs.

Koenig's seventh three-pointer — and fourth of the second half — put the Badgers ahead 63-59 with 8:21 remaining, and he dropped another one a few minutes later, that shot hitting the front of the rim and bouncing off the backboard before dropping through the net.

He couldn't miss, but while Koenig did his damage from the outside for Wisconsin, the Hokies attacked inside with Leday muscling for layups off nice feeds from Seth Allen and Justin Robinson.

Virginia Tech was still within one points, 74-73, when Hayes scored underneath and completed a three-point play to give Wisconsin a little breathing room.

After Allen missed a three-pointer, Koenig was off the mark but junior Ethan Happ scored on a putback, giving Wisconsin a 79-73 lead. Virginia Tech missed a few deep shots and Hayes came up with a huge tap-back rebound before Koenig was fouled and dropped both free throws to make it 81-74.

Ty Outlaw scored 16 points and Robinson had 11 for the Hokies. Allen shook off a toe injury and finished with 10, but was only three of 10 from the field.