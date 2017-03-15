New Orleans player puts his hands around teammate's neck while arguing during loss to Mount St. Mary's

That's what appeared to happen Tuesday night during New Orleans' 67-66 loss to Mount St. Mary's in the opening game of the First Four.

And it's probably even worse when your own teammate attempts to strangle you during the game.

Down by three well after the midway point in the second half, New Orleans players Travin Thibodeaux and Christavious Gill got into a heated argument while heading back to the bench for a timeout.

After getting shoved by Gill, Thibodeaux appeared to respond by wrapping his hands around his teammate's neck. The two players were quickly separated, and Thibodeaux remained on the bench for the rest of the game.

Coach Mark Slessinger later downplayed the incident.

"Well, we've got two extremely competitive guys there," Slessinger said about the fight. "And, I mean, they're best friends, to be honest with you. Just got sideways with each other. One thought he should have zigged, and the other thought he should have zagged. They got sideways with each other, they got into it and I made the decision to sit Travin the rest of the half.

"I thought it was in the best interest of our team moving forward for the half. It was disappointing."

Slessinger added of Thibodeaux: "He's an honor student. He's extremely passionate and cares about his team. That's something that, unfortunately for both of those guys, it's under the lights; it's the first question [about the game] and, unfortunately, it will take away a little bit from the experience of the game and how great of an experience this was for us."