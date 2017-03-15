The Trojans have work cut out in second half against the Friars

Providence's Rodney Bullock is forced into a tough shot by USC defenders during the first half.

USC’s NCAA tournament experience is threatening to be a short one.

After one half against Providence, little has gone right for the Trojans, who trail, 44-29, in the First Four play-in game.

The damage came during a 15-0 run by the Friars midway through the half that turned a USC-controlled game into a nightmare.

There was no malaise early. USC started the game with a steal and a layup by Jordan McLaughlin. Bennie Boatwright made a three-pointer on the next possession. Providence Coach Ed Cooley called a timeout before the first minute had elapsed.

Boatwright poured in buckets in the opening minutes. He made four of five shots for 10 points in about five minutes. But USC Coach Andy Enfield rested him after the first television timeout, and he wouldn’t return for about five minutes.

The game turned while he was out. USC’s offense stagnated. It did little better when Boatwright returned. The Trojans went nearly five minutes without scoring a point during Providence’s scoring run.

USC let up 1.4 points per possession, about 30% more than the Friars' usual output. They brutalized USC at the three-point line. Providence made eight of 15 long-range shots, led by Jalen Lindsey and Emmitt Holt, who each made four.

USC made only three of nine from beyond the arc.

USC has had a tendency to start sluggishly. A healthy chunk of its wins, 10 in all, have come after trailing by 10 points or more. It will require another sizeable comeback or face the end of its season.