TJ Leaf starts strong, but Bruins trail the Wildcats by three points at halftime

UCLA forward TJ Leaf takes off for a dunk against Kentucky during the first half Friday.

UCLA relied on a familiar formula in the early going against Kentucky on Friday night: lots of TJ Leaf.

The power forward who had been so good against the Wildcats in December was strong again in the first half of the Bruins’ NCAA tournament South Regional semifinal at FedEx Forum.

Leaf had 13 points on five-for-eight shooting along with four rebounds to lead third-seeded UCLA, which trailed second-seeded Kentucky, 36-33, at halftime.

Leaf got his team rolling with five early points on a three-pointer and a put-back dunk, helping the Bruins take an early 11-6 lead. But Kentucky’s De'Aaron Fox was a sly scorer, making his first five shots on the way to 15 first-half points, including a floating jumper in the seconds before halftime.

The winner will play top-seeded North Carolina on Sunday in the regional final. The Tar Heels defeated Butler, 92-80, in the earlier South semifinal.

Leaf was reprising his role from three months ago, when he had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists during the Bruins’ 97-92 victory over Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

UCLA’s Thomas Welsh logged seven points and six rebounds and Lonzo Ball had six points, three assists and two rebounds.

But the Bruins got essentially no contributions from senior guards Bryce Alford and Isaac Hamilton, who combined for three points in the first half on one-for-six shooting. Hamilton missed a layup in transition after Ball whipped a pass through all five Kentucky defenders.

Lakers executive Magic Johnson was at the game to scout the slew of potential lottery picks, seated three rows in front of UCLA Athletic Director Dan Guerrero. A North Carolina official settled into a seat in front of Johnson during the first half.

The discrepancy in fan support was evident from the moment Alford jogged onto the court ahead of his teammates. The Bruins were greeted by some cheers as the senior guard raised his arm to call for a ball. Moments later, the Wildcats appeared and the roar of the Kentucky fans filled the arena.