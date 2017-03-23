Top-seeded Gonzaga holds off West Virginia, advancing to West Regional final

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) looks to score inside against West Virginia forward Elijah Macon during the first half Thursday night.

Jordan Mathews made the go-ahead three-pointer with less than a minute to play and top-seeded Gonzaga survived a rough shooting night for both teams to beat No. 4-seeded West Virginia, 61-58, on Thursday night to advance to the West Regional final.

On a night that featured 51 fouls and only 34 made baskets, Mathews delivered the big shot that sent the Bulldogs (35-1) to their third Elite Eight in school history.

It didn't come easily.

West Virginia (29-8) had three shots to tie the game but Tarik Phillip missed a shot from the lane and Jevon Carter missed two three-pointers after Silas Melson made one foul shot.

The Mountaineers rebounded both misses but couldn't get another shot off before the buzzer.

Despite shooting 26.7% for the game, West Virginia stayed close and took a 58-55 lead on a three-pointer by Carter with 1:47 to play. Nigel Williams-Goss answered with two free throws.

After Daxter Miles Jr. missed two fouls shots and Nathan Adrian was blocked by Josh Perkins on the put-back attempt, Williams-Goss found Mathews in the corner for the open three-pointer that proved to be the game-winner.

Mathews, Przemek Karnowski and Johnathan Williams all had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Carter led the Mountaineers with 21 points.

The game was tied at 30 after a first half that was far from an aesthetic masterpiece with 27 fouls and just 16 baskets. The teams combined for 29% shooting, including two of 16 from three-point range.

The Bulldogs created some space early in the second when Mathews hit 3s on consecutive trips and added a free throw for a four-point play on the second to make it 41-34. But the Mountaineers fought back and the game stayed tight until the end.