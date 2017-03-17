TJ Leaf leads UCLA to a 47-39 halftime lead over Kent State

UCLA guard Lonzo Ball powers his way to the basket for a score against Kent State's Kevin Zabo, who was called for a foul on the play during the first half.

TJ Leaf made the Golden 1 Center his personal showcase in the first half of UCLA’s NCAA tournament opener on Friday evening.

The Bruins power forward threw down a vicious one-handed dunk in transition, made two three-pointers, an up-and-under layup and made a running jumper while getting fouled.

Leaf’s 16 points powered third-seeded UCLA to a 47-39 halftime lead over 14th-seeded Kent State in a first-round game in which the Bruins more closely resembled the run-and-fun team from earlier in the season than the largely joyless one from the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo Ball also got off to a strong start with 10 points in the first half on four-for-four shooting and appeared to escape injury after landing awkwardly on his hip shortly before halftime. The Bruins were in control practically from tipoff, scoring the game’s first eight points while Kent State missed 10 of its first 11 shots.

But the Golden Flashes closed the half hot after trailing by as many as 17 points. Jaylin Walker scored 12 points and Jimmy Hall and Kevin Zabo had 10 each for the Golden Flashes, who shot 38% to UCLA’s 61% but held a 10-3 edge in offensive rebounds and an 11-2 advantage in second-chance points.

UCLA played without freshman forward Ike Anigbogu, who had sprained his left foot in practice Tuesday. He was listed as day to day, meaning he could possibly play should the Bruins advance to a second-round game against Cincinnati on Sunday.