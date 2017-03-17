USC trails SMU by eight at halftime

Southern Methodist took a commanding double-digit lead about 12 minutes into USC’s NCAA tournament first round on Friday. For the Trojans, the game could unofficially begin.

USC’s slow starts and furious rallies have become a trademark. Friday was no different. SMU had hardly had an empty possession. The Mustangs were scoring 1.5 points per possession. In other words, USC would’ve been better off fouling each time SMU touched the ball.

Once again, USC tightened up. At halftime, USC had eaten into the deficit slightly, 38-30.

The Mustangs staked their early lead with a 14-3 run over the middle portion of the period. At the end of the run, they led by 12.

USC trailed Providence by 17 points in the “First Four” round on Wednesday. Like that game, USC played a substantial portion of the first half without forward Bennie Boatwright. This time, Boatwright picked up two fouls quickly and was benched.

He played just six minutes and scored four points. Elijah Stewart led the team with 11 points.

For SMU Semi Ojeleye scored 11 points and Sterling Brown scored 10.

The Trojans called a timeout when SMU’s lead reached 12. The game was in danger of rolling out of their control. Players knew SMU, a more prolific offensive team than Providence, was not likely to squander a similar lead.

"If they happen to be up 17, they're probably not going to look back,” forward Chimezie Metu said on Thursday.

USC returned with tighter defense. SMU scored just two points over the next five minutes.