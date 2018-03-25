Michigan's Charles Matthews, center, celebrates at the end of the game to defeat Florida State in the regional final of the NCAA tournament. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The shot will be forgotten amid the shower of maize and blue confetti at Staples Center, the new Final Four T-shirts and hats Michigan players tugged on, the wide grins as they posed with the hefty trophy after beating Florida State in the West Regional final.