New Mexico Bowl: Marshall holds Colorado State 31-28

Keion Davis rushed for 141 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run, and Marshall had two other big scoring plays in a 31-28 victory over Colorado State on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

Chase Litton threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Thundering Herd (8-5) hold off the Rams (7-6).

Tyre Brady had 165 yards receiving and gave the Thundering Herd the lead in the second quarter with a 76-yard touchdown reception. Tyler King added a 90-yard rushing touchdown.

The Thundering Herd are 11-2 in bowl games — 5-0 under current head coach Doc Holliday.

For Colorado State, it was another disappointing postseason. The Rams have lost four straight bowl games, and lost four of their last five this season after a 6-2 start.

Nick Stevens threw for 320 yards and ran for two touchdowns for the Rams, but was sacked five times. Olabisi Johnson had 119 yards receiving, but Stevens was unable to connect consistently with standout Michael Gallup. Colorado State's offense began to surge in the fourth quarter with 14 points, but Marshall's defense was able to hold the Rams.

Colorado State is 6-11 in bowl games.

