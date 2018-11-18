Advertisement

What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 11

Nov 18, 2018 | 4:30 AM
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tries to get past San Francisco's Jimmie Ward on Nov. 12 at Levi's Stadium. (Tony Avelar / Associated Press)

Arizona: Both of the Cardinals’ wins this season have come against San Francisco. This week they play the Raiders, who lost to the 49ers 34-3 last week.

Atlanta: Julio Jones has reached 10,000 yards receiving in an NFL record 104 games, surpassing former Detroit great Calvin Johnson, who did it in 115 games.

Carolina: Cornerback Donte Jackson leads the Panthers and all rookies with four interceptions. That’s one more than Sunday’s opponent, Detroit, has this season.

Chicago: Mitchell Trubisky has tied franchise record with four 300-yard passing games this season. He had a career-high 355 in win over Detroit last week.

Dallas: DeMarcus Lawrence had a sack during the Cowboys’ 27-7 loss to Atlanta last season and is seeking one for third straight game vs. an NFC South team.

Detroit: The Lions put starting right guard T.J. Lang on injured reserve, a tough blow for a team that has lost three in a row and given up 16 sacks in its last two games.

Green Bay: Davante Adams had 10 catches for a career-high 166 yards, including a 57-yard bomb from Aaron Rodgers, Thursday night in a 27-24 loss to Seattle.

Minnesota: Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs each have three games with 10-plus catches. Cris Carter holds team record with four such games in 1994 and again in 1995.

New Orleans: Running back Alvin Kamara has scored at least two touchdowns in three straight games and nine times during his two-year career (25 games).

N.Y. Giants: With 586 yards rushing and 530 yards receiving, rookie Saquon Barkley is the only player in the league to top the 500-yard mark in both categories.

Philadelphia: Zach Ertz is on pace to break season records for tight ends in yards receiving (1,327, Rob Gronkowski) and catches (110, Jason Witten).

RAMS: Todd Gurley hasn’t been held without a touchdown since a 32-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 3, 2017. That 13-game stretch is a franchise record.

San Francisco: Kyle Shanahan said the 2-8 49ers’ final six games will be used to evaluate players: “We’ll see the guys who truly want to be a part of this.”

Seattle: How did Pete Carroll celebrate after the Seahawks ended a two-game skid by beating Green Bay on Thursday? “We went on the Ferris wheel,” he said.

Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers acquired Jason Pierre-Paul from the Giants via trade during the offseason. He has eight sacks, only two fewer than New York.

Washington: D.J. Swearinger, tied for No. 2 in the NFL with four picks, faces Houston, which drafted him in the sec- ond round in 2013 but cut him after two seasons.

