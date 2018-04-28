Scott Quessenberry performs a drill during the NFL scouting combine. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

The Chargers finally selected an offensive player in the NFL draft, taking UCLA center Scott Quessenberry in the fifth round with the No. 155 overall pick.

Quessenberry will give the Chargers depth on the interior of their offensive line, where they’ve done a lot of work in the last two seasons by drafting Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp last year and signing center Mike Pouncey this offseason.

Quessenberry, who grew up a Chargers fan in the San Diego area, participated in the team’s local workout late in the draft evaluation process.