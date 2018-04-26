Though they are set at quarterback, and without a first-round pick in the NFL draft for the second year in a row, Rams general manager Les Snead, coach Sean McVay and the scouting and personnel staffs will still pay attention Thursday night when the three-day draft begins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Snead said this week that it would be fun to sit back and "actually see how that whole top five, all the quarterback drama plays out."
The Rams also will monitor what might have been.
A look at Sam Farmer's predictions on how the first round of the NFL draft should go today:
1. CLEVELAND; Sam Darnold, QB, USC; Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield are considerations here, but Darnold is the safest bet for a club that hasn't gotten QB right.
2. NEW YORK GIANTS; Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State; The Giants, committed to 37-year-old Eli Manning, bypass a quarterback and take a player who can help them win right away.
The 2018 NFL draft starts Thursday, and fans have numerous viewing options for the event.
The first round begins at 5 p.m. Pacific time. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network and Fox will broadcast the event on TV, and the ESPN, NFL and Fox Sports digital properties will stream it online.
The second and third rounds take place on Friday starting at 4 p.m. Pacific. ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and Fox will show it all on TV, and the ESPN, NFL and Fox Sports digital properties will stream it.
If the NFL draft was held in a vacuum — no surprises, no trades up, no crazy reaches and no cascading falls — the Chargers would know who they're taking with the No. 17 pick of the first round Thursday evening.
The evaluations are done. The grades are in.
But it absolutely, 100% doesn't work that way, and that's why in the final hours leading up to this thing, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco and his staff don't know who they'll select first.