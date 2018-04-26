The 2018 NFL draft theater was built on the field of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Max Faulkner / TNS)

Though they are set at quarterback, and without a first-round pick in the NFL draft for the second year in a row, Rams general manager Les Snead, coach Sean McVay and the scouting and personnel staffs will still pay attention Thursday night when the three-day draft begins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Snead said this week that it would be fun to sit back and "actually see how that whole top five, all the quarterback drama plays out."

The Rams also will monitor what might have been.