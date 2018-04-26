The 2018 NFL draft starts Thursday, and fans have numerous viewing options for the event.
The first round begins at 5 p.m. Pacific time. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network and Fox will broadcast the event on TV, and the ESPN, NFL and Fox Sports digital properties will stream it online.
The second and third rounds take place on Friday starting at 4 p.m. Pacific. ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and Fox will show it all on TV, and the ESPN, NFL and Fox Sports digital properties will stream it.
If the NFL draft was held in a vacuum — no surprises, no trades up, no crazy reaches and no cascading falls — the Chargers would know who they're taking with the No. 17 pick of the first round Thursday evening.
The evaluations are done. The grades are in.
But it absolutely, 100% doesn't work that way, and that's why in the final hours leading up to this thing, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco and his staff don't know who they'll select first.