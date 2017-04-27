The 2017 NFL draft kicks off this evening at 5 p.m. Follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Sam Farmer's mock draft: Myles Garrett goes No. 1
|Sam Farmer
- 1. CLEVELAND: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M — Too risky for the Browns to pass on an impact defensive player, unless they’re worried they won’t get a quarterback at No. 12.
- 2. SAN FRANCISCO: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford — The 49ers need a QB but they might want to wait a year to see if they can get Kirk Cousins. They’ll trade down if possible.
- 3. CHICAGO: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama — Mike Glennon will suffice at quarterback for the moment. The Bears need a playmaker on the defensive front, or in their secondary.