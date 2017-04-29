ISAAC ROCHELL, DE

6-4, 280 pounds, Notre Dame (Round 7, Pick 225)

Notable: Elected a captain at Notre Dame, Rochell’s brother is an offensive lineman at Air Force.

Why Chargers drafted him: While not a top-end athlete, Rochell is a big body who is physically capable of moving inside to defensive tackle in the team’s new 4-3 scheme.

Last season: Rochell had 56 tackles last year, providing dependability and durability up front for the Fighting Irish. Not an impact pass rusher, Rochell had just a single sack in each of the last two seasons. His best game came last year in the opener against Texas, when he had nine tackles, including 2.5 for losses.