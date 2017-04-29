Politics
Sports

The 2017 NFL draft continues with Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday in Philadelphia.

CHARGERS

Chargers get DE Isaac Rochell of Notre Dame in seventh round of NFL draft

Dan Woike
Notre Dame defensive end Isaac Rochell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in March. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
ISAAC ROCHELL, DE

6-4, 280 pounds, Notre Dame (Round 7, Pick 225)

Notable: Elected a captain at Notre Dame, Rochell’s brother is an offensive lineman at Air Force.

Why Chargers drafted him: While not a top-end athlete, Rochell is a big body who is physically capable of moving inside to defensive tackle in the team’s new 4-3 scheme.

Last season:  Rochell had 56 tackles last year, providing dependability and durability up front for the Fighting Irish. Not an impact pass rusher, Rochell had just a single sack in each of the last two seasons. His best game came last year in the opener against Texas, when he had nine tackles, including 2.5 for losses.

Latest updates

