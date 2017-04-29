Politics
The 2017 NFL draft continues with Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday in Philadelphia.

CHARGERS

Chargers take OT Sam Levi of Utah in sixth round of NFL draft

Dan Woike
Utah offensive lineman Sam Tevi runs a drill at the NFL combine in March 3. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
SAM TEVI, OT

6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Utah (Round 6, Pick 190)

Notable: Tevi is a converted defensive lineman and still learning how to play tackle at a high level.

Why Chargers drafted him: The Chargers have added a lot of new blood to the offensive line, and Tevi has a chance to earn a place on the team at either right or left tackle. Of the first six picks, he has the lowest floor, but there’s a lot of room to grow.

Last season: Tevi was a starter at Utah, which produced three other linemen drafted in 2017. He looked good at right tackle when an opportunity arose for him to move to that side. While inconsistent, he impressed scouts with his feet and quickness.

