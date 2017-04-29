SAM TEVI, OT

6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Utah (Round 6, Pick 190)

Notable: Tevi is a converted defensive lineman and still learning how to play tackle at a high level.

Why Chargers drafted him: The Chargers have added a lot of new blood to the offensive line, and Tevi has a chance to earn a place on the team at either right or left tackle. Of the first six picks, he has the lowest floor, but there’s a lot of room to grow.

Last season: Tevi was a starter at Utah, which produced three other linemen drafted in 2017. He looked good at right tackle when an opportunity arose for him to move to that side. While inconsistent, he impressed scouts with his feet and quickness.