RAYSHAWN JENKINS, safety

6-1, 214 pounds, Miami (Round 4, Pick 113)

Notable: One of 17 siblings, Jenkins is a former high school quarterback who became a part of the lineage of safeties from Miami.

Why Chargers drafted him: After spending their first three picks taking offensive players, the team finally addressed the other side of the ball. Heading into the draft, the Chargers were tied to safeties, and in Jenkins, they get one who checks a lot of the physical boxes.

Last season: Jenkins had 76 tackles, 4.5 for a loss with 1.5 sacks. He intercepted two passes for the Hurricanes and broke up seven more. His ball skills could use work, but he showed the size, speed and strength to make him a solid mid-round selection.